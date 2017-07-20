Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Lakshmi N. Mittal
Sector
Materials
Industry
Metals
HQ Location
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Website
Years on Global 500 List
13
Employees
198,517
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
ArcelorMittal is also featured in these fortune lists
