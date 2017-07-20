HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

156

ArcelorMittal

MT

Luxembourg

 

CEO

Lakshmi N. Mittal

Sector

Materials

Industry

Metals

HQ Location

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Website

www.arcelormittal.com

Years on Global 500 List

13

Employees

198,517

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
ArcelorMittal is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

ArcelorMittal: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$56,791-10.7%
Profits ($M)$1,779.0
Assets ($M)$75,142
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$30,135
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.1%
Profits as % of Assets2.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity5.9%
News about ArcelorMittal

Why the U.S. Is Reportedly About to Start Investigating Chinese Steel

American producers claim that Chinese companies shipped steel through Vietnam to avoid tariffs.

ArcelorMittal Wants Cash and January Jobs Report—5 Things to Know Today

Here's what you need to know to start the day.

World's Biggest Steelmaker Raising $3 Billion As Profits Plunge

ArcelorMittal wants cash after steel prices have slid to 12-year lows.

How Ecolab turned water management into a fast-flowing revenue stream

A recent acquisition helped make Ecolab a giant in clean and green tech.

Business in the hot zone: How one global corporation has managed the Ebola epidemic

How does a company operate in the midst of a full-blown epidemic? For ArcelorMittal's iron-ore operation in Liberia, it means trying to protect not only itself but also the community around it.

