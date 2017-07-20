Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Robert A. Bradway
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
Thousand Oaks, CA
Website
Years on Global 500 List
2
Employees
19,200
News about Amgen
Could a Vaccine Prevent High Cholesterol and Heart Disease?
Scientists are ready to move an experimental treatment into phase 1 trials.
This Biotech's Stock Plunged 24% After the FDA Rejected Its Amgen Drug Copycat
Coherus BioSciences shares took a massive hit on Monday.
Why the Fearless Girl Statue's Controversial 'SHE' Plaque Was Removed
Critics accused the Charging Bull's new Wall Street companion of being an advertisement in disguise.
Sanofi, Regeneron Win FDA Approval for Eczema Drug With Multi-Billion Dollar Potential
But Dupixent's high cost could be a problem.
Here's How Health Care Stocks Are Responding to Trumpcare's Demise
Hospitals win, health insurers not so much.
