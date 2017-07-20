AmerisourceBergen is the second-largest distributor of pharmaceuticals in the U.S. As such, it’s subject to many of the same forces affecting McKesson, its top competitor. Branded drug price deflation and fewer expected new drug launches continue to put pressure on industry profits, and AmerisourceBergen has been working to counter those effects. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Penn.
CEO
Steven H. Collis
Sector
Wholesalers
Industry
Wholesalers: Health Care
HQ Location
Chesterbrook, PA
Website
Years on Global 500 List
18
Employees
18,500
News about AmerisourceBergen
The company is facing lawsuits from devastated communities in West Virginia.
And the lawmakers who called for the probe now want it expanded to diabetes drugs.
This year's list includes insurers, drug wholesalers, and some household names.
Deal sets the stage for even more M&A activity in outsourced pharma services sector.