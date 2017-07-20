HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

American Airlines Group

American Airlines, the world’s largest air carrier, saw its revenues drop by $775 million in 2016 as it faced the same headwinds as the wider industry: fiercer fare competition and a strong U.S. dollar. The company’s fleet shrank slightly in the year “it added 55 planes and retired 71” but American still maintains the largest and youngest fleet of the main U.S. carriers. The airline’s CEO, Doug Parker, continues to face pressure from American’s pilots’ union, which in February 2017 passed a vote of no confidence, citing delays in implementing their contract and a “toxic” work culture.

CEO

W. Douglas Parker

Sector

Transportation

Industry

Airlines

HQ Location

Fort Worth, TX

Website

www.aa.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

122,300

American Airlines Group: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$40,180-2.0%
Profits ($M)$2,676.0-64.8%
Assets ($M)$51,274
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$3,785
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues6.7%
Profits as % of Assets5.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity70.7%
News about American Airlines Group

Road Warriors Rejoice: Wi-Fi Is Coming to More Airplanes

The number of planes equipped with on-board Wi-Fi will more than double by 2022.

Read More →
Delta Air Lines, Comcast, and 8 Other Fortune 500 Companies We Think Treat Us Like Trash

According to a poll by SurveyMonkey.

Read More →
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker's Chilly Response to Qatar Airlines

"We aren't particularly excited about Qatar's outreach."

Read More →
Qatar Airways Wants to Buy 10% of American Airlines

The move comes as Qatar and American allies are in a stand-off.

Read More →
American Airlines Is Ditching Its Uniform Maker After Thousands of Reports of Allergic Reactions

The complaints started after the airline introduced new uniforms for the first time in 30 years.

Read More →
