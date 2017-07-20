American Airlines, the world’s largest air carrier, saw its revenues drop by $775 million in 2016 as it faced the same headwinds as the wider industry: fiercer fare competition and a strong U.S. dollar. The company’s fleet shrank slightly in the year “it added 55 planes and retired 71” but American still maintains the largest and youngest fleet of the main U.S. carriers. The airline’s CEO, Doug Parker, continues to face pressure from American’s pilots’ union, which in February 2017 passed a vote of no confidence, citing delays in implementing their contract and a “toxic” work culture.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
W. Douglas Parker
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Airlines
HQ Location
Fort Worth, TX
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
122,300
#67
SPONSOR CENTER
News about American Airlines Group
The number of planes equipped with on-board Wi-Fi will more than double by 2022.
According to a poll by SurveyMonkey.
"We aren't particularly excited about Qatar's outreach."
The move comes as Qatar and American allies are in a stand-off.
The complaints started after the airline introduced new uniforms for the first time in 30 years.