CEO
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad
Sector
Telecommunications
Industry
Telecommunications
HQ Location
Mexico City, Mexico
Website
Years on Global 500 List
11
Employees
194,193
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
News about America Movil
Mexico May Force Carlos Slim to Prise Open His Company
Slim took a stake in Mexico's former state monopoly, Telmex, in 1990.
Exclusive: Dropbox Signs Mexican And European Partners To Nab More Users
More than 70% of the cloud storage company’s users come from outside the U.S., and new partnerships will build on that strength.
Carlos Slim buys AT&T's $5.9 billion America Movil stake
AT&T's 8.3% stake in the Mexican mobile phone company presented conflict with DirecTV purchase.
