CEO
Oliver Bate
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)
HQ Location
Munich, Germany
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
140,253
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Allianz is also featured in these fortune lists
News about Allianz
