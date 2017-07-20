HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

462

Alibaba Group Holding

BABA

China

 

CEO

Daniel Zhang

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet Services and Retailing

HQ Location

Hangzhou, China

Website

www.alibabagroup.com

Years on Global 500 List

1

Employees

50,097

Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. Company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Executive offices are in China.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$23,51747.9%
Profits ($M)$6,489.5-42.2%
Assets ($M)$73,538
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$40,454
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues27.6%
Profits as % of Assets8.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity16.0%
