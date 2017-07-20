Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Daniel Zhang
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
HQ Location
Hangzhou, China
Website
Years on Global 500 List
1
Employees
50,097
Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. Company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Executive offices are in China.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Alibaba Group Holding
Trade Talk Failure Casts Doubts on Trump's Ability to Resolve Issues With Beijing
A dialog session ended with canceled news conferences and no joint statement.
Read More →
Alibaba Debuts a Smart Home Speaker Similar to Amazon's Echo
Chinese tech giants are rolling out their own smart home devices.
Read More →
Jack Ma: A 4-Day Work Week Is Coming Soon
And that people will only work for four hours a day
Read More →