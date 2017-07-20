Albertsons Cos.

The Boise, Idaho grocery company Albertsons returned to the Global 500 as a privately held enterprise with 2,200 stores and more than 250,000 employees, making it the second-largest supermarket chain in North Korea after Kroger. In 2015 Albertsons closed its multibillion-dollar merger with grocery peer Safeway and filed for an IPO, but a weak industry forecast postponed a deal. More recently Whole Foods has reportedly kicked the tires on the company; Albertsons meanwhile continues to pare debt and invest in upgrades to attract shoppers.
CEO
Robert G. Miller
Sector
Food & Drug Stores
Industry
Food and Drug Stores
HQ Location
Boise, ID
Website
Years on Global 500 List
13
Employees
273,000
#49