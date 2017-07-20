HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Eric Piermont—AFP/Getty Images

94

Airbus Group

EADSY

Netherlands

 

CEO

Thomas Enders

Sector

Aerospace & Defense

Industry

Aerospace and Defense

HQ Location

Leiden, Netherlands

Website

www.airbusgroup.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

133,782

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Airbus Group: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$73,6283.0%
Profits ($M)$1,100.3-63.2%
Assets ($M)$117,204
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$3,857
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.5%
Profits as % of Assets0.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity28.5%
