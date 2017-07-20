Airbus Group

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Thomas Enders
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Industry
Aerospace and Defense
HQ Location
Leiden, Netherlands
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
133,782
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
