The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

386

Air France-KLM Group

AFLYY

France

 

CEO

Jean-Marc Janaillac

Sector

Transportation

Industry

Airlines

HQ Location

Paris, France

Website

www.airfranceklm.com

Years on Global 500 List

21

Employees

82,175

Air France-KLM Group is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

Air France-KLM Group: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$27,920-3.4%
Profits ($M)$875.8569.1%
Assets ($M)$24,185
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$1,354
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.1%
Profits as % of Assets3.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity64.7%
News about Air France-KLM Group

Air France Is Launching a Pop-Up Restaurant in NYC with Daniel Boulud

It lasts from June 20 through June 24.

Read More →
The King of the Netherlands Has a Secret Side Job As a Commercial Airline Pilot

The king has been flying approximately twice a month for over 20 years.

Read More →
Airlines in Europe Are Getting Ready for Trump’s Laptop Ban to Hit Them Next

The current ban includes eight countries.

Read More →
Trump's Travel Ban May Have Caused a Drop in Passengers Flying to the U.S.

Meanwhile, Canada and Mexico both saw arrivals increase, according to an industry analysis.

Read More →
Norwegian Air Is Plotting Direct Flights From Seattle and Denver to London

Norwegian Air's expansion strategy has helped it to more than double revenue since 2012.

Read More →
