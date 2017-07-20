Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jean-Marc Janaillac
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Airlines
HQ Location
Paris, France
Website
Years on Global 500 List
21
Employees
82,175
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
Air France-KLM Group is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Air France-KLM Group
Air France Is Launching a Pop-Up Restaurant in NYC with Daniel Boulud
It lasts from June 20 through June 24.
Read More →
The King of the Netherlands Has a Secret Side Job As a Commercial Airline Pilot
The king has been flying approximately twice a month for over 20 years.
Read More →
Airlines in Europe Are Getting Ready for Trump’s Laptop Ban to Hit Them Next
The current ban includes eight countries.
Read More →
Trump's Travel Ban May Have Caused a Drop in Passengers Flying to the U.S.
Meanwhile, Canada and Mexico both saw arrivals increase, according to an industry analysis.
Read More →
Norwegian Air Is Plotting Direct Flights From Seattle and Denver to London
Norwegian Air's expansion strategy has helped it to more than double revenue since 2012.
Read More →