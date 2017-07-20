Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Brian Duperreault
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Global 500 List
22
Employees
56,400
News about AIG
New AIG COO Promised a $15 Million Sign-On Bonus
AIG named Peter Zaffino to take over global operations in Asia, Europe, and the US.
AIG Investors Want to Know Who Will Replace CEO Peter Hancock
A successor has yet to be named.
Marketing Tech Company You've Never Heard Of Scores $140 Million
Funding will likely fund more acquisitions, CEO says.
AIG Denies Its CEO a Cash Bonus After the Company's Dismal Performance in 2016
Peter Hancock, however, will still receive a total of nearly $9.6 million in 2016 compensation.
This Insurance Giant Just Added Coverage for Cybersecurity Breaches
Wealthy, high-profile individuals are increasingly hacker targets.
