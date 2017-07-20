Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Ng Keng Hooi
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Life, Health (stock)
HQ Location
Hong Kong, China
Website
Years on Global 500 List
3
Employees
20,000
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2016.
News about AIA Group
Breaking With Tradition, HSBC Names Outsider Mark Tucker as Its Next Chairman
Europe's biggest bank tapped AIA boss Mark Tucker for its top job on Monday.
