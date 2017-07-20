Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Zhao Huan
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banks: Commercial and Savings
HQ Location
Beijing, China
Website
Years on Global 500 List
18
Employees
501,368
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Government owned 50% or more.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Agricultural Bank of China
China's Biggest Banks Have Written Off $40 Billion in Bad Debt This Year
Non-performing loans are growing faster than profits.
Read More →
China arrests another market guru amid probe into stock debacle
Meanwhile, one of the country's top bankers just became the latest victim of Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign.
Read More →