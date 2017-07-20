Health insurance giant Aetna pulled in more than $63 billion in 2016 revenues and $2.9 billion in earnings despite a year that would lead to the demise of its planned $34 billion merger with rival Humana. The company also made waves as part of the insurer exodus from the individual insurance sector (including Obamacare marketplaces), which led to almost $700 million in losses between 2014 and 2016, according to Aetna.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Mark T. Bertolini
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Health Care: Insurance and Managed Care
HQ Location
Hartford, CT
Website
Years on Global 500 List
17
Employees
49,500
