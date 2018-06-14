Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Kasper Rorsted
Sector
Apparel
Industry
Apparel
HQ Location
Herzogenaurach, Germany
Website
Years on Global 500 List
1
Employees
56,888
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Adidas
Adidas Is Dramatically Expanding Its Plans for Making Sportswear Out of Recycled Materials
Adidas will use only recycled polyester by 2024.
Read More →
Macy's Customer Credit Data Hacked In Breach
About 0.5% of its online users were affected.
Read More →
Nike Shares Jump 12% After It Returns to Growth in North America
But no mention of the scandals that toppled 11 executives.
Read More →
Adidas Warns Millions of U.S. Customers About a Potential Data Breach
Adidas said that an "unauthorized party" claims to have acquired customer data from its U.S. website.
Read More →
How to Bet on World Cup 2018—In the Stock Market
Analysts have factored in potential benefits for brewers, retailers and advertisers. What opportunities remain?
Read More →