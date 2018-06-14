HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

480

Adidas

Germany

 

CEO

Kasper Rorsted

Sector

Apparel

Industry

Apparel

HQ Location

Herzogenaurach, Germany

Website

www.adidas-group.com

Years on Global 500 List

1

Employees

56,888

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$24,66915.6%
Profits ($M)$1,236.610.0%
Assets ($M)$17,438
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$7,745
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.0%
Profits as % of Assets7.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity16.0%
