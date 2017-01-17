HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Abbott

433

Abbott Laboratories

ABT

U.S.

 

The health care company manufactures medical devices, diagnostic tools, branded generic pharmaceuticals, and nutritional products like Ensure.

CEO

Miles D. White

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Medical Products and Equipment

HQ Location

Abbott Park, Ill.

Website

www.abbott.com

Years on Global 500 List

20

Employees

99,000

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$27,39031.3%
Profits ($M)$477.0-65.9%
Assets ($M)$76,250
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$30,897
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.7%
Profits as % of Assets0.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity1.5%
