The health care company manufactures medical devices, diagnostic tools, branded generic pharmaceuticals, and nutritional products like Ensure.
CEO
Miles D. White
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Medical Products and Equipment
HQ Location
Abbott Park, Ill.
Website
Years on Global 500 List
20
Employees
99,000
News about Abbott Laboratories
FDA Approves First-Ever Blood Sugar Monitor That Doesn't Require a Fingerstick
Abbott's blood sugar monitor takes the pain and hassle out of checking glucose levels.
Siemens Plans to Boost Security on Medical Scanners
As is, some of the equipment could be hacked.
Abbott Finally Agrees to Buy Alere After Cutting the Price to $4.5 Billion
The firms have been fighting about the merger since it was announced in February 2016.
Ryan Lochte Becomes PowerBar Pitchman
Energy bar is giving controversial swimmer a clean start.
