HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Roni Rekomaa— Bloomberg via Getty Images

314

ABB

ABB

Switzerland

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Ulrich Spiesshofer

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Industrial Machinery

HQ Location

Zurich, Switzerland

Website

www.abb.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

132,300

Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
ABB is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

ABB: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$33,828-4.7%
Profits ($M)$1,899.0-1.8%
Assets ($M)$39,499
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$13,395
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.6%
Profits as % of Assets4.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity14.2%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about ABB

This Engineering Firm Just Took a $100 Million Hit from a ‘Sophisticated Criminal Scheme’

The executive is suspected of forging documents and colluding with third parties to steal funds.

Read More →
Why Tesla Plans to Make Its Own Solar Gear

Elon Musk is hyper-focused on vertical integration.

Read More →
Hot German Software Start-Up Celonis Raises First Outside Funds

"Process mining" software has helped firm land some major customers.

Read More →
5 Ways to Make Big Companies More Innovative

Key lessons and tricks from some savvy execs—and a startup guru.

Read More →
Cloud computing will keep these electric vehicle chargers humming

ABB will use Microsoft Azure services to remotely monitor and maintain thousands of EV chargers worldwide.

Read More →
313
315
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.