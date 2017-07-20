Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Ulrich Spiesshofer
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Industrial Machinery
HQ Location
Zurich, Switzerland
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
132,300
Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
ABB is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about ABB
This Engineering Firm Just Took a $100 Million Hit from a ‘Sophisticated Criminal Scheme’
The executive is suspected of forging documents and colluding with third parties to steal funds.
Read More →
Why Tesla Plans to Make Its Own Solar Gear
Elon Musk is hyper-focused on vertical integration.
Read More →
Hot German Software Start-Up Celonis Raises First Outside Funds
"Process mining" software has helped firm land some major customers.
Read More →
5 Ways to Make Big Companies More Innovative
Key lessons and tricks from some savvy execs—and a startup guru.
Read More →
Cloud computing will keep these electric vehicle chargers humming
ABB will use Microsoft Azure services to remotely monitor and maintain thousands of EV chargers worldwide.
Read More →