In 2016 3M recorded earnings of $8.16 per share on earnings of $30 billion, an increase of 8% from the year before. The company is heavily investing in itself “$3 billion in R&D and capital expenditures in 2016 alone” as it works through challenging market conditions. “This reflects our ability to execute well and control what we can control,” chairman, president, and CEO Inge Thulin wrote to investors. As such, the company continues to evaluate select consolidations, strategic divestitures, and acquisitions.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Inge G. Thulin
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Miscellaneous
HQ Location
St. Paul, MN
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
91,584
#94
SPONSOR CENTER
News about 3M
Brands compete not just with each other, but "for mindshare" in people's lives, says Mauro Porcini.
He will seek job-creation advice from at least five companies that are shifting work overseas.
Wells Fargo is out—and McDonald’s is back. Who else rose or fell?
“Why would you get anything else?” Musk said, minutes after the Tesla-SolarCity deal was approved.