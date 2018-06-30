Spawned as a joint venture between Yahoo and telecom conglomerate SoftBank in 1996, Yahoo Japan owns a market leading Internet portal in its home country. Its stock has slumped this year—a result of Altaba, the successor to the U.S. version of Yahoo, deciding to offload its equity stake. Despite these headwinds, Yahoo Japan’s aggressive investment in e-commerce—including bolstering digital payments, turning office supplies vendor Askul into a subsidiary, and offering shopping discounts to fend off rivals like Amazon and Rakuten—suggests signs of a renewal.
Overall Score
3.2
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Software and Services
CEO
Kawabe Kentaro
Website
Employees
12,244
HQ Location
Tokyo
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$8,308
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$1,160
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$17,597
