The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Yahoo Japan

Spawned as a joint venture between Yahoo and telecom conglomerate SoftBank in 1996, Yahoo Japan owns a market leading Internet portal in its home country. Its stock has slumped this year—a result of Altaba, the successor to the U.S. version of Yahoo, deciding to offload its equity stake. Despite these headwinds, Yahoo Japan’s aggressive investment in ­e-commerce—including bolstering digital payments, turning office supplies vendor Askul into a subsidiary, and offering shopping discounts to fend off rivals like Amazon and Rakuten—­suggests signs of a renewal.

Overall Score

3.2

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet Software and Services

CEO

Kawabe Kentaro

Website

http://www.yahoo.co.jp

Employees

12,244

HQ Location

Tokyo

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$8,308

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$1,160

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$17,597

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

