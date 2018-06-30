XPO Logistics, which specializes in trucking and other supply-chain services, has grown from $177 million in sales in 2011 to $17 billion today, thanks largely to an incredible run of acquisitions. After a pause of a couple of years, it’s shopping again. In August, XPO said it had its eye on a dozen other companies and is prepared to spend up to $8 billion. But XPO also has opportunities for organic growth. In April, it launched XPO Direct, which allows retailers to rent space from XPO in areas where the stores don’t have warehouses. This enables retailers to better fulfill the e-commerce promises they’ve made in their efforts to fend off Amazon. It’s a move that could eventually make XPO an Amazon competitor; Deutsche Bank expects XPO Direct to reach $1 billion in revenue within a few years.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Overall Score
3.4
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Air Freight and Logistics
CEO
Bradley S. Jacobs
Website
Employees
95,000
HQ Location
Greenwich, Conn.
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$16,636
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$489
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$12,969
