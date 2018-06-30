HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

The Future 50

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of XPO Logistics

19

XPO Logistics

XPO

XPO Logistics, which specializes in trucking and other supply-chain services, has grown from $177 million in sales in 2011 to $17 billion today, thanks largely to an incredible run of acquisitions. After a pause of a couple of years, it’s shopping again. In August, XPO said it had its eye on a dozen other companies and is prepared to spend up to $8 billion. But XPO also has opportunities for organic growth. In April, it launched XPO Direct, which ­allows retailers to rent space from XPO in areas where the stores don’t have warehouses. This enables retailers to better fulfill the e-commerce promises they’ve made in their efforts to fend off Amazon. It’s a move that could eventually make XPO an Amazon competitor; Deutsche Bank expects XPO Direct to reach $1 billion in revenue within a few years.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Overall Score

3.4

Sector

Transportation

Industry

Air Freight and Logistics

CEO

Bradley S. Jacobs

Website

http://www.xpo.com

Employees

95,000

HQ Location

Greenwich, Conn.

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$16,636

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$489

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$12,969

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

News about XPO Logistics

OSHA Investigating After 2 Workers Crushed to Death at Logistics Company

They were hit by nearly 9,000 pounds of Corian.

Read More →
Shipping Company XPO Logistics Spends $500 Million on Tech a Year

XPO Logitsics CEO Brad Jacobs says its heavily investing in being a high-tech hub.

Read More →
How to Deal With Doubters, According to One Fortune 500 CEO

XPO Logistics’ Brad Jacobs helped it become one of the fastest-growing companies this year.

Read More →
Here's How Uber Is Plotting Its Entry Into Long-Haul Trucking

The trucking push is partly a gambit to leverage Uber's mapping and logistics expertise.

Read More →
These Are the Fortune 500's Fastest-Growing Companies

Big mergers helped them juice sales growth in 2015.

Read More →
18
20
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.