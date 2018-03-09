HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Workday

Thirty-one cents out of every dollar in revenue. That’s how much enterprise software-maker Workday spends on research and development every year. That investment feeds an unusually rapid cycle of product updates and improvements, which, in turn, has built a loyal customer base that includes more than 35% of the Fortune 500. Shareholders have had reason to stay loyal, too, to the tune of annualized returns of 27% over the past three years.

For more about what makes Workday run, see executive editor Adam Lashinsky’s feature about the company.

Overall Score

6.6

Sector

Technology

Industry

Software

CEO

Aneel Bhusri

Website

http://www.workday.com

Employees

8,200

HQ Location

Pleasanton, Calif.

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$2,428

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$-335

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$26,973

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended July 31, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

News about Workday

This Workday Never Stops

How rapid-fire product reinvention and intensive research turned Workday into an office-software juggernaut.

Read More →
How Corporate America Is Trying to Innovate Workplace Culture

It's time to be authentic.

Read More →
10 Pet-Friendly Companies Where It's Always Take Your Dog to Work Day

Pet owners also enjoy office perks, including pet insurance.

Read More →
Workday Snaps Adaptive Insights Off the IPO Market

for $1.55 billion.

Read More →
Why Workday Will Cut Loose a Top Performer

Hint: Helping to create a favorite workplace on Fortune's annual list

Read More →
 
2
