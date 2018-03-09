Thirty-one cents out of every dollar in revenue. That’s how much enterprise software-maker Workday spends on research and development every year. That investment feeds an unusually rapid cycle of product updates and improvements, which, in turn, has built a loyal customer base that includes more than 35% of the Fortune 500. Shareholders have had reason to stay loyal, too, to the tune of annualized returns of 27% over the past three years.
For more about what makes Workday run, see executive editor Adam Lashinsky’s feature about the company.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Overall Score
6.6
Sector
Technology
Industry
Software
CEO
Aneel Bhusri
Website
Employees
8,200
HQ Location
Pleasanton, Calif.
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$2,428
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$-335
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$26,973
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Workday
How rapid-fire product reinvention and intensive research turned Workday into an office-software juggernaut.
Pet owners also enjoy office perks, including pet insurance.
Hint: Helping to create a favorite workplace on Fortune's annual list