Not long ago, China’s answer to Twitter was struggling: The microblog platform had lost ground to Tencent’s messaging service, WeChat, and China’s censors had begun forcing the closure of user accounts. But Weibo has shrugged off tough times to become a powerful outlet, not just for short posts but for long-form content such as news reports, film reviews, and videos. Second-quarter revenue grew 68%, and the platform clocked 431 million monthly active users, up 19% year over year—all generating troves of data that Weibo is now monetizing.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Overall Score
5.4
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Software and Services
CEO
Gaofei Wang
Website
Employees
3,361
HQ Location
Beijing
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$1,474
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$472
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$12,583
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Weibo
As the price of the cryptocurrency continues to slide.
Video and entertainment are likely areas of interest.
A mobile app has racked up over 400 million plays.
After rivals Baidu and Tencent just incurred major fines for failing to censor content.
The special Sino Saturday edition of CEO Daily.