The Future 50

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Weibo

WB

Not long ago, China’s answer to Twitter was struggling: The microblog platform had lost ground to Tencent’s messaging service, WeChat, and China’s censors had begun forcing the closure of user accounts. But Weibo has shrugged off tough times to become a powerful outlet, not just for short posts but for long-form content such as news reports, film reviews, and videos. Second-­quarter revenue grew 68%, and the platform clocked 431 million monthly active users, up 19% year over year—all generating troves of data that Weibo is now monetizing.

Overall Score

5.4

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet Software and Services

CEO

Gaofei Wang

Website

http://www.weibo.com

Employees

3,361

HQ Location

Beijing

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$1,474

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$472

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$12,583

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

News about Weibo

China Enlists Its 'Great Firewall' to Block Bitcoin Websites

As the price of the cryptocurrency continues to slide.

China's Twitter, Weibo, Is Raising $700 Million For Acquisitions

Video and entertainment are likely areas of interest.

People Can't Stop Playing This Game That Lets You Clap for Chinese President Xi Jinping

A mobile app has racked up over 400 million plays.

China's Weibo Will Reward Censors With Free Apple iPhones

After rivals Baidu and Tencent just incurred major fines for failing to censor content.

CEO Daily: Saturday, August 12, 2017

The special Sino Saturday edition of CEO Daily.

