Vipshop Holdings

E-commerce is booming in all segments in China, including fashion—the niche that Vipshop specializes in. The online store runs discount promotions on brand-name clothing. Product revenue surged from roughly $3 billion in 2014 to $10 billion in 2017. Its active customer base grew 6% in Q2 to 29.8 million, a rise Vipshop attributes in part to new partnerships with the larger Tencent and JD.com. Such deals could help Vipshop personalize customer experiences through data-sharing arrangements and introduce social elements to its online shopping.
Overall Score
4.8
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet and Direct Marketing Retail
CEO
Eric Shen
Website
Employees
58,702
HQ Location
Guangzhou, China
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$12,314
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$342
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$3,316