The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Vipshop Holdings

E-commerce is booming in all segments in China, including fashion—the niche that Vipshop specializes in. The online store runs discount promotions on brand-name clothing. Product revenue surged from roughly $3 billion in 2014 to $10 billion in 2017. Its active customer base grew 6% in Q2 to 29.8 million, a rise Vipshop attributes in part to new partnerships with the larger Tencent and JD.com. Such deals could help Vipshop personalize customer experiences through data-sharing arrangements and introduce social elements to its online shopping.

Overall Score

4.8

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet and Direct Marketing Retail

CEO

Eric Shen

Website

http://www.vip.com

Employees

58,702

HQ Location

Guangzhou, China

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$12,314

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$342

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$3,316

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.
