Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex got its start making a hepatitis C drug, but it has more recently homed in on medicine that treats symptoms of cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that afflicts 75,000 people worldwide. Its two bestselling drugs, Orkambi and Kalydeco, account for 87% of its $2.6 billion in revenue. And in February, Vertex received approval of a third CF drug, Symdeko, which earned $186 million in its first quarter on the market—more than twice what analysts expected. The success of the drugs has helped Vertex more than double its revenue in three years.
Overall Score
4.6
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Biotechnology
CEO
Jeffrey M. Leiden
Website
Employees
2,300
HQ Location
Boston
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$2,623
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$415
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$45,088
