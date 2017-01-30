Vertex Pharmaceuticals

HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Vertex got its start ­making a hepatitis C drug, but it has more recently homed in on medicine that treats symptoms of cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that afflicts 75,000 people worldwide. Its two bestselling drugs, Orkambi and Kalydeco, account for 87% of its $2.6 billion in revenue. And in February, Vertex received approval of a third CF drug, Symdeko, which earned $186 million in its first quarter on the market—more than twice what analysts expected. The success of the drugs has helped Vertex more than double its revenue in three years.

Overall Score

4.6

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

CEO

Jeffrey M. Leiden

Website

http://www.vrtx.com

Employees

2,300

HQ Location

Boston

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$2,623

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$415

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$45,088

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

