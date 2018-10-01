HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

34

Tokyo Electron

TOELY

It may not be a household name in computer chips like Intel or AMD, but Tokyo Electron, which had $10.7 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year, plays a crucial role in the semiconductor industry. Besides selling the equipment used to manufacture chips, Tokyo Electron also makes machines used to produce high-­quality flat-panel display screens for personal computers and LCD televisions. Though it’s vulnerable to overall slowdowns in the semiconductor industry,
Tokyo Electron’s exposure to the screen industry offers it a separate source of growth.

Overall Score

2.8

Sector

Technology

Industry

Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment

CEO

Toshiki Kawai

Website

http://www.tel.com

Employees

11,946

HQ Location

Tokyo

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$10,735

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$1,975

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$21,397

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.
