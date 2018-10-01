It may not be a household name in computer chips like Intel or AMD, but Tokyo Electron, which had $10.7 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year, plays a crucial role in the semiconductor industry. Besides selling the equipment used to manufacture chips, Tokyo Electron also makes machines used to produce high-quality flat-panel display screens for personal computers and LCD televisions. Though it’s vulnerable to overall slowdowns in the semiconductor industry,
Tokyo Electron’s exposure to the screen industry offers it a separate source of growth.
Overall Score
2.8
Sector
Technology
Industry
Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment
CEO
Toshiki Kawai
Website
Employees
11,946
HQ Location
Tokyo
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$10,735
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$1,975
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$21,397