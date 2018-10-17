HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

The Future 50

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Patrick T. Fallon—Bloomberg via Getty Images

48

Tesla

TSLA

One often-cited statistic encapsulates the potential of this electric-car pioneer: On multiple occasions over the past two years, Tesla, which delivered about 100,000 vehicles in 2017, enjoyed a higher market value than General Motors, which sold 9.6 million that year. In the most ­recent quarter, Tesla’s mid-price Model 3 ranked for the first time among the five top-­selling sedans in the U.S.—a milestone in founder and CEO Elon Musk’s quest to make electric vehicles ubiquitous and affordable. The question is whether Musk can steer Tesla in a straight line. This fall, the SEC sued him for misleading investors in a ­Twitter post about taking the company ­private (one of numerous ­impolitic Musk tweets). In a settlement, Musk gave up Tesla’s chairmanship. Production problems and executive turnover, meanwhile, have fueled doubts about Tesla’s stability.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Overall Score

-

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Automobiles

CEO

Elon Musk

Website

http://www.tesla.com

Employees

37,543

HQ Location

Palo Alto, Calif.

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$13,684

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$-2,722

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$43,822

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

News about Tesla

Founders Fund Partner Cyan Banister on Kanye West, Elon Musk, and the Value of Independent Thought

Banister explains why she thinks there’s a need for more diversity of thought in the tech world.

Read More →
Why Facebook's Activist Investors Have No Chance of Ousting Mark Zuckerberg as Chairman

The company's share structure makes a forced change impossible.

Read More →
Uber Raised $2 Billion With a Secretive Selling Technique—and Help From Goldman Sachs

Private placements aren’t unusual but they are typically used by much smaller companies.

Read More →
Tesla Secures Land for China Factory—For a Reported $140 Million

It will be the company's first outside of the U.S.

Read More →
Elon Musk Plans to Buy Another $20 Million in Tesla Stock

The founder already owns $9 billion in company shares.

Read More →
47
49
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.