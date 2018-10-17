One often-cited statistic encapsulates the potential of this electric-car pioneer: On multiple occasions over the past two years, Tesla, which delivered about 100,000 vehicles in 2017, enjoyed a higher market value than General Motors, which sold 9.6 million that year. In the most recent quarter, Tesla’s mid-price Model 3 ranked for the first time among the five top-selling sedans in the U.S.—a milestone in founder and CEO Elon Musk’s quest to make electric vehicles ubiquitous and affordable. The question is whether Musk can steer Tesla in a straight line. This fall, the SEC sued him for misleading investors in a Twitter post about taking the company private (one of numerous impolitic Musk tweets). In a settlement, Musk gave up Tesla’s chairmanship. Production problems and executive turnover, meanwhile, have fueled doubts about Tesla’s stability.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Overall Score
-
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Automobiles
CEO
Elon Musk
Website
Employees
37,543
HQ Location
Palo Alto, Calif.
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$13,684
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$-2,722
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$43,822
