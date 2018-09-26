HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Tencent Holdings

Tencent’s messaging app, WeChat, recorded 1 billion monthly active users earlier this year—a sign of how indispensable it has become in connecting friends, linking consumers with businesses, and facilitating China’s $12 trillion in annual mobile payments. Still, Tencent’s core revenue stream is gaming, which accounts for up to two-thirds of the company’s income. As Chinese government regulations have restricted that industry, Tencent has begun pivoting: In a recent restructuring, it has shifted its focus toward the industrial Internet.

Overall Score

3.7

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet Software and Services

CEO

Pony Ma

Website

http://www.tencent.com

Employees

48,684

HQ Location

Shenzhen, China

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$42,888

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$12,300

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$345,570

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

