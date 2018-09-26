Tencent’s messaging app, WeChat, recorded 1 billion monthly active users earlier this year—a sign of how indispensable it has become in connecting friends, linking consumers with businesses, and facilitating China’s $12 trillion in annual mobile payments. Still, Tencent’s core revenue stream is gaming, which accounts for up to two-thirds of the company’s income. As Chinese government regulations have restricted that industry, Tencent has begun pivoting: In a recent restructuring, it has shifted its focus toward the industrial Internet.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Overall Score
3.7
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Software and Services
CEO
Pony Ma
Website
Employees
48,684
HQ Location
Shenzhen, China
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$42,888
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$12,300
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$345,570
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Tencent Holdings
Tencent has emerged as a key market bellwether.
This is your Data Sheet newsletter for Wednesday, October 3, 2018.
Must-read business news, delivered every morning.
Driving the rebound is a revival in global PC shipments.