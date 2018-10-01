HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

35

Suning.com

Suning is a role model for traditional retailers seeking to adapt smoothly to e-commerce. The electronics retailer has become a “clicks and mortar” powerhouse, exploring new retail formats such as “unmanned stores,” and over 40% of its sales are now online. Suning has used its network of some 4,000 stores and over 6 million square meters of warehousing to facilitate deliveries of online orders; that same network is the foundation of a fast-­growing third-party logistics service. Sales for Suning as a whole rose 32% year over year in the first half of 2018.

Overall Score

2.8

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Specialty Retail

CEO

Ren Jun

Website

http://www.suning.cn

Employees

29,814

HQ Location

Nanjing, China

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$32,931

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$1,527

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$17,143

