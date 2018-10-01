Suning.com

Suning is a role model for traditional retailers seeking to adapt smoothly to e-commerce. The electronics retailer has become a “clicks and mortar” powerhouse, exploring new retail formats such as “unmanned stores,” and over 40% of its sales are now online. Suning has used its network of some 4,000 stores and over 6 million square meters of warehousing to facilitate deliveries of online orders; that same network is the foundation of a fast-growing third-party logistics service. Sales for Suning as a whole rose 32% year over year in the first half of 2018.
Overall Score
2.8
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retail
CEO
Ren Jun
Website
Employees
29,814
HQ Location
Nanjing, China
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$32,931
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$1,527
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$17,143