Sunac China Holdings

In March, chairman Sun Hongbin admitted that Sunac’s investment in entertainment conglomerate LeEco had been a dud, and declared the company would stick to what it knows: property. Sunac is China’s fourth-largest developer by sales, which rose 76% in the first half of this year over the same period in 2017. It builds both residential and commercial projects and specializes in integrations of the two. And it sits on a massive land bank—155.9 million square meters as of June—that includes a large stock of salable land in major cities to fuel future growth.
Overall Score
3.9
Sector
Financials
Industry
Real Estate Management and Development
CEO
Wang Mengde
Website
Employees
24,105
HQ Location
Tianjin, China
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$15,248
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$2,574
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$12,056