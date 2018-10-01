HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Sunac China Holdings

In March, chairman Sun Hong­bin admitted that Sunac’s investment in entertainment conglomerate LeEco had been a dud, and declared the company would stick to what it knows: property. Sunac is China’s fourth-largest developer by sales, which rose 76% in the first half of this year over the same period in 2017. It builds both residential and commercial projects and specializes in integrations of the two. And it sits on a massive land bank—155.9 million square meters as of June—that includes a large stock of salable land in major cities to fuel future growth.

Overall Score

3.9

Sector

Financials

Industry

Real Estate Management and Development

CEO

Wang Mengde

Website

http://www.sunac.com.cn

Employees

24,105

HQ Location

Tianjin, China

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$15,248

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$2,574

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$12,056

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.
