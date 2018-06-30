HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

3

ServiceNow

NOW

Six years ago, ServiceNow’s market share in IT service management stood at 10%. By last year, the cloud-based platform, which helps IT teams run an organization’s technology infrastructure, had leaped to 40%. ServiceNow claims 42% of the 2,000 largest global companies among its customer base; better yet, it has a 97% retention rate. While this growth has come without much profit­—think of it as an IT Amazon—sales have risen almost 700% over the past five years, and the company aims to hit $4 billion in revenue, a 130% jump from today’s mark, by 2020.

Overall Score

5.3

Sector

Technology

Industry

Software

CEO

John J. Donahoe II

Website

http://www.servicenow.com

Employees

7,150

HQ Location

Santa Clara, Calif.

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$2,265

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$-114

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$30,632

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

News about ServiceNow

Why eBay's Former CEO Is Joining This $1.4 Billion Cloud Company

ServiceNow wants to quadruple its revenue by 2020.

Read More →
Why Tech IPOs Don't Have to Be Money Losers

You might think a company has to forgo profits for years and years in order to grow. Don’t buy it.

Read More →
Workday’s CEO Isn’t Worried About SAP and Oracle

Aneel Bhusri calls the state of financial management software "a once-in-a-decade land grab.”

Read More →
What ServiceNow and Salesforce Have in Common

Only two cloud companies have reached $1 billion in annual revenue.

Read More →
Could your service be better? ServiceNow has an answer

Once focused strictly on IT process management, it now helps 2,500-plus customers with everything from supply chain optimization to facilities requests. We talk to CEO Frank Slootman.

Read More →
