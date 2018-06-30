Six years ago, ServiceNow’s market share in IT service management stood at 10%. By last year, the cloud-based platform, which helps IT teams run an organization’s technology infrastructure, had leaped to 40%. ServiceNow claims 42% of the 2,000 largest global companies among its customer base; better yet, it has a 97% retention rate. While this growth has come without much profit—think of it as an IT Amazon—sales have risen almost 700% over the past five years, and the company aims to hit $4 billion in revenue, a 130% jump from today’s mark, by 2020.
Overall Score
5.3
Sector
Technology
Industry
Software
CEO
John J. Donahoe II
Website
Employees
7,150
HQ Location
Santa Clara, Calif.
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$2,265
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$-114
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$30,632
