Samsung Biologics

This biotech manufacturer, a publicly listed joint venture of two companies affiliated with the Samsung conglomerate, brought in only $400 million in revenue in 2017. But through partnerships with Biogen and AstraZeneca, it holds a stake in the world’s largest pipeline for biosimilar generic drugs—a pipeline that analysts believe can generate annual revenue growth of 40% to 60% for years to come. In July, South Korean regulators ruled that the company violated accounting standards in structuring one of its partnerships and referred the case to prosecutors. In a statement, the company said its actions were legal.
Overall Score
-
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Life Sciences Tools and Services
CEO
Tae-Han Kim
Employees
1,767
HQ Location
Incheon, South Korea
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$501
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$-99
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$28,326