The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Samsung Biologics

47

Samsung Biologics

This biotech manufacturer, a publicly listed joint venture of two companies affiliated with the Samsung conglomerate, brought in only $400 million in revenue in 2017. But through partnerships with Biogen and AstraZeneca, it holds a stake in the world’s largest pipeline for biosimilar generic drugs—a pipeline that analysts believe can generate annual revenue growth of 40% to 60% for years to come. In July, South Korean regulators ruled that the company violated accounting standards in structuring one of its partnerships and referred the case to prosecutors. In a statement, the company said its actions were legal.

Overall Score

-

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Life Sciences Tools and Services

CEO

Tae-Han Kim

Website

http://www.samsungbiologics.com

Employees

1,767

HQ Location

Incheon, South Korea

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$501

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$-99

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$28,326

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.
