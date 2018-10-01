China’s delivery firms have surged thanks to the nation’s e-commerce boom. But S.F. Express, a subsidiary of S.F. Holding, has emerged on top. Group revenues in the first half of this year rose 32.2%, and analysts predict 20% future annual growth. The premium courier service distinguishes itself by retaining complete control over its delivery network rather than adopting a franchise model. That network includes a fleet of aircraft, and S.F. Express is investing in drones, too, nabbing China’s first government-issued drone delivery license this year.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Overall Score
4.2
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Air Freight and Logistics
CEO
Wang Wei
Website
Employees
136,432
HQ Location
Shenzhen, China
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$12,493
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$788
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$26,179