HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

The Future 50

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Yu Chun Christopher Wong—S3studio/Getty Images

9

S.F. Holding

China’s delivery firms have surged thanks to the nation’s e-commerce boom. But S.F. ­Express, a subsidiary of S.F. Holding, has emerged on top. Group revenues in the first half of this year rose 32.2%, and analysts predict 20% future annual growth. The premium courier service distinguishes ­itself by retaining complete control over its delivery network rather than adopting a franchise model. That network includes a fleet of aircraft, and S.F. Express is investing in drones, too, nabbing China’s first government-issued drone delivery license this year.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Overall Score

4.2

Sector

Transportation

Industry

Air Freight and Logistics

CEO

Wang Wei

Website

http://www.sf-express.com

Employees

136,432

HQ Location

Shenzhen, China

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$12,493

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$788

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$26,179

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.
8
10
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.