The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

26

Red Hat

RHT

The company that popularized open-source software for servers has long rewarded investors, with total shareholder returns averaging 29% annually over the past three years. Red Hat hit a speed bump during the second quarter, missing its expected revenue marks and spooking the markets; the company attributed the decline to an anomaly having to do with a past change in its contract model. But revenues still grew by 14% year over year, and among the top 25 customers that renewed, the average contract was at 115% of its previous value.

Overall Score

3.1

Sector

Technology

Industry

Software

CEO

James M. Whitehurst

Website

http://www.redhat.com

Employees

11,870

HQ Location

Raleigh, N.C.

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$3,157

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$289

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$20,709

News about Red Hat

Alibaba Is Adding This Key Technology to Its Growing Cloud

It's partnering with a specialist in business search technology.

China's Alibaba and U.S.-Based Red Hat Ink Global Software Deal

Many Fortune 500 companies run Red Hat services.

This Startup Offers Free Way to Protect Corporate Software

And it's free for certain use cases.

Amazon Joins Google, Goldman Sachs, and Twitter in This Cloud Foundation

But will Amazon really support something else over its own technology?

Red Hat Snaps Up Assets of This Company That Cleans Data

Data deduplication and compression are key technologies for businesses.

