The company that popularized open-source software for servers has long rewarded investors, with total shareholder returns averaging 29% annually over the past three years. Red Hat hit a speed bump during the second quarter, missing its expected revenue marks and spooking the markets; the company attributed the decline to an anomaly having to do with a past change in its contract model. But revenues still grew by 14% year over year, and among the top 25 customers that renewed, the average contract was at 115% of its previous value.
Overall Score
3.1
Sector
Technology
Industry
Software
CEO
James M. Whitehurst
Website
Employees
11,870
HQ Location
Raleigh, N.C.
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$3,157
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$289
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$20,709
