PayPal Holdings

PayPal has soared since its spinoff from eBay in 2015. Propelled by a wider e-commerce boom, the payment company’s share price has more than doubled since the parting. Today the business boasts 250 million customers. Features such as One Touch, a tool that saves customers the hassle of reentering information when making a purchase on a new merchant’s website or app, have greased the gears. The future looks bright too. Its Venmo app has become synonymous with millennial money-sending. It’s literally a verb: “I’ll Venmo you.” (Go ahead and Google it.)
Overall Score
3
Sector
Technology
Industry
IT Services
CEO
Daniel H. Schulman
Website
Employees
18,700
HQ Location
San Jose, Calif.
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$14,525
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$2,037
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$89,308
