HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

The Future 50

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of PayPal

27

PayPal Holdings

PYPL

PayPal has soared since its spinoff from eBay in 2015. Propelled by a wider e-commerce boom, the payment com­pany’s share price has more than doubled since the parting. Today the business boasts 250 million customers. Features such as One Touch, a tool that saves customers the hassle of reentering information when making a purchase on a new merchant’s website or app, have greased the gears. The future looks bright too. Its Venmo app has become synonymous with millennial money-sending. It’s literally a verb: “I’ll Venmo you.” (Go ahead and Google it.)

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Overall Score

3

Sector

Technology

Industry

IT Services

CEO

Daniel H. Schulman

Website

http://www.paypal.com

Employees

18,700

HQ Location

San Jose, Calif.

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$14,525

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$2,037

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$89,308

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

News about PayPal Holdings

raceAhead: PayPal and SAP CEOs on Diversity

'It starts at the very top,' PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said. 'There’s no negotiation around it. We will be stronger as a result.'

Read More →
The CEOs of PayPal and SAP Say That Diversity Is Non-Negotiable

And the tone is set at the very top.

Read More →
PayPal Terminates Its Contract with Alex Jones Conspiracy Site Infowars

PayPal "found instances that promoted hate or discriminatory intolerance against certain communities and religions."

Read More →
Venmo’s Privacy Settings Could Be Exposing Your Biggest Secrets

Paypal’s mobile payments app makes many transactions public by default.

Read More →
Uber and Uber Eats to Accept Venmo for Payments

Millions of Venmo users are already splitting Uber payments.

Read More →
26
28
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.