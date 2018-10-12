HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Netflix

You can’t spell FAANG without the “N” in Netflix, and the streaming service’s stock has outperformed nearly every other name in the acronym (except Amazon) over the past three years, rising 200%. There are plenty of indications that success will continue, with analysts predicting 25% annual revenue growth over the next few years. While it’s facing more pressure from traditional entertainment providers that are developing their own channels—Disney will launch a streaming service in 2019, for example—Netflix has made big strides in growth abroad. Over the past year, while domestic memberships jumped 11%, subscriber ranks internationally grew 40%, and international revenues now roughly equal those generated by Netflix’s domestic streaming viewership.

Overall Score

4.5

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet and Direct Marketing Retail

CEO

Reed Hastings

Website

http://www.netflix.com

Employees

5,400

HQ Location

Los Gatos, Calif.

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$13,879

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$990

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$141,911

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

News about Netflix

Netflix Is Ending 'Orange Is the New Black' After the Landmark Series' Upcoming Seventh Season

The show was the hit Netflix needed as it transitioned from licensed to original programming.

Netflix Is Growing Faster Than Its Most Bullish Fans on Wall Street Predicted

Netflix Inc. is growing faster than even its most bullish fans on Wall Street predicted.

Netflix' Stock Surges 15% as Earnings, Subscriber Growth Blows Away Wall Street's Forecasts

The performance stands in stark contrast to Netflix' earnings report three months ago.

Netflix Will Report Its Q3 Earnings Tuesday. Here's Why You Should Pay Attention

You should probably circle Tuesday 4:05 p.m. in your calendar for what’s likely to be the most crucial company-specific catalyst of the week.

Data Sheet—Why Not Every New Netflix Copycat Will Make It

This is your Data Sheet newsletter for Friday, October 12, 2018.

