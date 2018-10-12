You can’t spell FAANG without the “N” in Netflix, and the streaming service’s stock has outperformed nearly every other name in the acronym (except Amazon) over the past three years, rising 200%. There are plenty of indications that success will continue, with analysts predicting 25% annual revenue growth over the next few years. While it’s facing more pressure from traditional entertainment providers that are developing their own channels—Disney will launch a streaming service in 2019, for example—Netflix has made big strides in growth abroad. Over the past year, while domestic memberships jumped 11%, subscriber ranks internationally grew 40%, and international revenues now roughly equal those generated by Netflix’s domestic streaming viewership.
Overall Score
4.5
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet and Direct Marketing Retail
CEO
Reed Hastings
Website
Employees
5,400
HQ Location
Los Gatos, Calif.
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$13,879
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$990
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$141,911
