NetEase was founded in 1997 as an Internet services company, but today gaming accounts for nearly two-thirds of its $8.9 billion in revenue. China’s government has recently clamped down on the gaming industry, spooking investors and sending Netease’s shares down 44% this year. But many see current government opposition as a recalibration of standards, and they expect the industry to recover. Netease’s net revenue still grew 22% year over year in the second quarter, and it has a slew of top-end games lined up for release when approvals resume.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Overall Score
4
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Software and Services
CEO
William Ding
Website
Employees
18,129
HQ Location
Beijing
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$8,852
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$1,026
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$27,646
SPONSOR CENTER
News about NetEase
Here are the companies that have been kicking it up a notch in the past 12 months.
It's the latest in a crackdown on the press.
A case study in the hurdles faced by even the biggest Western companies.