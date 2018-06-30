HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Future 50

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of NetEase

12

NetEase

NTES

NetEase was founded in 1997 as an Internet services company, but today gaming accounts for nearly two-thirds of its $8.9 billion in revenue. China’s government has recently clamped down on the gaming industry, spooking investors and sending Netease’s shares down 44% this year. But many see current government opposition as a ­recalibration of standards, and they expect the industry to recover. Netease’s net revenue still grew 22% year over year in the second quarter, and it has a slew of top-end games lined up for release when approvals resume.

Overall Score

4

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet Software and Services

CEO

William Ding

Website

http://ir.netease.com

Employees

18,129

HQ Location

Beijing

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$8,852

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$1,026

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$27,646

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

News about NetEase

The 10 Accelerators on Our Fastest-Growing Companies List

Here are the companies that have been kicking it up a notch in the past 12 months.

Read More →
China Bans Original Reporting at Major Online News Sites

It's the latest in a crackdown on the press.

Read More →
After Regulatory Hurdles, Minecraft is Finally Headed to China

A case study in the hurdles faced by even the biggest Western companies.

Read More →
