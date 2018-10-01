HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

NAVER

The Korean tech giant established an early lead in its home market for search and other Internet services. Since 2013, its share price has more than doubled, and Naver is poised to extend its reach in cloud services and payment processing, analysts say. LINE, a subsidiary that makes a popular chat app, recently capitalized on a hot trend, introducing a rewards-points-like cryptocurrency called Link that people can use to buy and sell game-related content. Facebook’s struggles, meanwhile, create an opening for Naver to capture more chat market share.

Overall Score

4.7

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet and Direct Marketing Retail

CEO

Seong-Sook Han

Website

http://www.navercorp.com

Employees

2,498

HQ Location

Gyeoggi-do, South Korea

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$4,683

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$751

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$17,791

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.
