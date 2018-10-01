The Korean tech giant established an early lead in its home market for search and other Internet services. Since 2013, its share price has more than doubled, and Naver is poised to extend its reach in cloud services and payment processing, analysts say. LINE, a subsidiary that makes a popular chat app, recently capitalized on a hot trend, introducing a rewards-points-like cryptocurrency called Link that people can use to buy and sell game-related content. Facebook’s struggles, meanwhile, create an opening for Naver to capture more chat market share.
Overall Score
4.7
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet and Direct Marketing Retail
CEO
Seong-Sook Han
Website
Employees
2,498
HQ Location
Gyeoggi-do, South Korea
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$4,683
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$751
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$17,791