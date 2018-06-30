Monster Beverage

Monster has grown sales by 13% over the past six months, and sales outside the U.S. are up more than 18% year over year as the energy-drink maker begins to enjoy international expansion in the wake of a distribution deal with Coca-Cola in 2015. The beverage sector is traditionally a difficult one for sustained growth, but Monster’s energy drinks are seen as a lifestyle brand among many young shoppers. The company has also been aggressive about innovating with new products; it plans to introduce new beverages in China and India by early next year.
Overall Score
2.6
Sector
Food & Beverages
Industry
Beverages
CEO
Rodney Sacks
Employees
2,187
HQ Location
Corona, Calif.
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$3,587
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$906
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$29,781
