HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

The Future 50

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Jonathan Brady/PA—Getty Images

40

Monster Beverage

MNST

Monster has grown sales by 13% over the past six months, and sales outside the U.S. are up more than 18% year over year as the energy-drink maker begins to enjoy international expansion in the wake of a distribution deal with Coca-Cola in 2015. The beverage sector is traditionally a difficult one for sustained growth, but Monster’s energy drinks are seen as a lifestyle brand among many young shoppers. The company has also been aggressive about innovating with new products; it plans to introduce new beverages in China and India by early next year.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Overall Score

2.6

Sector

Food & Beverages

Industry

Beverages

CEO

Rodney Sacks

Website

http://www.monsterbevcorp.com

Employees

2,187

HQ Location

Corona, Calif.

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$3,587

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$906

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$29,781

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

News about Monster Beverage

How Much Caffeine Is Too Much?

As more companies add caffeine to their products, a teen’s death raises safety concerns.

Read More →
5 Things to Know About Coca-Cola's CEO Change

Challenges and opportunities await new CEO James Quincey.

Read More →
These 10 Stocks Have Beaten Google's 1,780% Gain Since Its IPO

Another 17 companies lost more their half their value over the same period.

Read More →
McDonald's new menu item is a huge surprise

An unexpected companion to fast food.

Read More →
Amplify Snack’s IPO fails to pop on its first day

Consumer snack stock debuts have generally performed well.

Read More →
39
41
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.