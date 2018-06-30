When this Arizona-based microelectronics maker went public in 1993, it was a penny stock. Twenty-five years later, the company’s shares trade in the $60s and higher. The world’s seemingly bottomless appetite for computer chips has kept the business growing at a healthy clip, leading to nearly $4 billion in sales in its last fiscal year. Microchip Technology, known for its tiny, computer-like, microcontroller circuits, continues to expand by making big acquisitions, most recently picking up Microsemi, a California manufacturer, for $10 billion.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Overall Score
2.8
Sector
Technology
Industry
Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment
CEO
Steve Sanghi
Website
Employees
14,234
HQ Location
Chandler, Ariz.
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$4,221
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$120
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$15,650
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Microchip Technology
Picks and pans from one of the market's top dividend specialists.
In an industry where change is the norm and loyalty is the exception, Raymond Zinn’s four-decade tenure leading Micrel stands out.
Deal comes after CSR rejected advance from Microchip
Forget those Galaxy S4 ads, says Credit Suisse, wearables are "the next big thing."