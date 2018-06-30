HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

The Future 50

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Microchip Technology

33

Microchip Technology

MCHP

When this Arizona-based ­microelectronics maker went public in 1993, it was a penny stock. Twenty-five years later, the company’s shares trade in the $60s and higher. The world’s seemingly bottomless appetite for ­computer chips has kept the business growing at a healthy clip, leading to nearly $4 billion in sales in its last fiscal year. Microchip Technology, known for its tiny, computer-like, ­microcontroller circuits, continues to expand by mak­ing big acquisitions, most recently picking up Microsemi, a California manufacturer, for $10 billion.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Overall Score

2.8

Sector

Technology

Industry

Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment

CEO

Steve Sanghi

Website

http://www.microchip.com

Employees

14,234

HQ Location

Chandler, Ariz.

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$4,221

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$120

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$15,650

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

News about Microchip Technology

9 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now — and 3 to Avoid

Picks and pans from one of the market's top dividend specialists.

Read More →
Microchip To Buy Atmel in Latest Semiconductor Deal

It's worth about $3.56 billion.

Read More →
Silicon Valley’s longest-serving CEO calls it a day

In an industry where change is the norm and loyalty is the exception, Raymond Zinn’s four-decade tenure leading Micrel stands out.

Read More →
Qualcomm to buy British mobile chip specialist CSR for $2.5 billion

Deal comes after CSR rejected advance from Microchip

Read More →
Photomontage of the day: The world of wearable computers

Forget those Galaxy S4 ads, says Credit Suisse, wearables are "the next big thing."

Read More →
32
34
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.