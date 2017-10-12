Live Nation Entertainment

HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Investors in this leader in concert promotions and ticket sales got a boost in July when news circulated about a ­potential acquisition by ­Sirius XM, reportedly backed by Liberty ­Media (which owns 34% of Live Nation). Instead, Sirius purchased streaming service Pandora, and its CEO said that Live Nation is “not on my mind right now.” Whether or not a buyout happens, there are plenty of reasons to be bullish about a company that has ­delivered a 26% annual shareholder return over the past three years. It’s growing its international presence—­attendance at its concerts overseas has risen 58% in the past two years, and revenue per fan at its European festivals grew 12% this last quarter. And with its control of Ticketmaster, Live Nation has a big moat against competitors in the U.S.

Overall Score

3.3

Sector

Media

Industry

Media

CEO

Michael J. Rapino

Website

http://www.livenationentertainment.com

Employees

8,800

HQ Location

Beverly Hills, Calif.

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$10,762

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$-19

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$10,365

News about Live Nation Entertainment

CEO Pay, Stocks Tumble, Trump vs Fed: CEO Daily for October 11, 2018

Must-read business news, delivered every morning.

Read More →
Italian Turmoil, Spanish Turmoil, North Korea: CEO Daily for May 29, 2018

Must-read business news, delivered every morning.

Read More →
Def Leppard and Journey Announce Massive Tour Proving Arena Rock Is Far From Dead

The tour will hit 58 arenas and stadiums.

Read More →
The Best Investing Advice for 2018 From Fortune’s Experts

Insights from our annual roundtable on the best stocks and the biggest risks.

Read More →
A Victim of the Las Vegas Massacre Is Suing the Hotel Where Shooter Opened Fire

Paige Gasper, 21, said negligence led to her life-threatening injuries.

Read More →
