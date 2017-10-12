Live Nation Entertainment

Investors in this leader in concert promotions and ticket sales got a boost in July when news circulated about a potential acquisition by Sirius XM, reportedly backed by Liberty Media (which owns 34% of Live Nation). Instead, Sirius purchased streaming service Pandora, and its CEO said that Live Nation is “not on my mind right now.” Whether or not a buyout happens, there are plenty of reasons to be bullish about a company that has delivered a 26% annual shareholder return over the past three years. It’s growing its international presence—attendance at its concerts overseas has risen 58% in the past two years, and revenue per fan at its European festivals grew 12% this last quarter. And with its control of Ticketmaster, Live Nation has a big moat against competitors in the U.S.
Overall Score
3.3
Sector
Media
Industry
Media
CEO
Michael J. Rapino
Employees
8,800
HQ Location
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$10,762
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$-19
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$10,365
