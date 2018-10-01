HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Baijiu is China’s native liquor. A clear, colorless spirit made from sorghum wheat, it’s used for toasts at banquets, offered as a gift to guests, or simply knocked back over dinner. Kweichow Moutai produces China’s most illustrious baijiu, taking its name from the village that is home to its distillery. Moutai’s stock took a dive in 2013 following President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on lavish government spending. But the company rebounded because Moutai baijiu is as much a cultural product as a physical one. Kweichow Moutai has seen heady growth in more recent years. In 2017, Moutai overtook Diageo to become the world’s most valuable liquor company. Its market cap has ballooned 67% since then, and revenues for the first half of 2018 rocketed 38% year over year, to $4.86 billion.

Overall Score

2.7

Sector

Food & Beverages

Industry

Beverages

CEO

Li Baofang

Website

http://www.moutaichina.com

Employees

24,029

HQ Location

Renhuai, China

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$9,414

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$4,860

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$121,726

