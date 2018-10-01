HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Future 50

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

42

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Founded in 1985, this ­Mumbai bank almost doubled its customer base—from 8 million to 14.5 million—between March 2017 and this summer. The growth spurt was ignited by Kotak Mahindra’s 2017 launch of 811, an effort at inclusive banking, that offers all Indians a digital bank account in less than five minutes. It’s cheap, too, with zero charges for digital transactions. The relatively small bank ($3.9 billion in 2017 net revenue) is now building out its branch network to physically be where its new customers are. Analysts project it’s on track for 25% annual growth.

Overall Score

2.5

Sector

Financials

Industry

Banks

CEO

Uday Kotak

Website

http://www.kotak.com

Employees

44,000

HQ Location

Mumbai

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$6,293

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$988

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$29,227

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.
