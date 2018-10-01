Kotak Mahindra Bank

Founded in 1985, this Mumbai bank almost doubled its customer base—from 8 million to 14.5 million—between March 2017 and this summer. The growth spurt was ignited by Kotak Mahindra’s 2017 launch of 811, an effort at inclusive banking, that offers all Indians a digital bank account in less than five minutes. It’s cheap, too, with zero charges for digital transactions. The relatively small bank ($3.9 billion in 2017 net revenue) is now building out its branch network to physically be where its new customers are. Analysts project it’s on track for 25% annual growth.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Overall Score
2.5
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banks
CEO
Uday Kotak
Website
Employees
44,000
HQ Location
Mumbai
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$6,293
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$988
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$29,227