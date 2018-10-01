HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

18

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Over the past year, Hengrui, China’s largest pharma company, has received half-a-dozen approvals from the FDA, giving global sales at the generic- and innovative-drugs manufacturer a boost—and increasing confidence at home, where drug-contamination scares have left patients skeptical about the industry. Revenue in the first half of 2018 grew 22%, to $1.12 billion. Hengrui is also China’s market leader in oncological treatments, where demand is growing fast as the population grays. Its new-drug pipeline should help growth average 26% over the next two years.

Overall Score

3.4

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Pharmaceuticals

CEO

Zhou Yun Shu

Website

http://www.hrs.com.cn

Employees

14,864

HQ Location

Lianyungang, China

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$2,305

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$547

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$30,922

