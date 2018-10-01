Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Over the past year, Hengrui, China’s largest pharma company, has received half-a-dozen approvals from the FDA, giving global sales at the generic- and innovative-drugs manufacturer a boost—and increasing confidence at home, where drug-contamination scares have left patients skeptical about the industry. Revenue in the first half of 2018 grew 22%, to $1.12 billion. Hengrui is also China’s market leader in oncological treatments, where demand is growing fast as the population grays. Its new-drug pipeline should help growth average 26% over the next two years.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Overall Score
3.4
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
CEO
Zhou Yun Shu
Website
Employees
14,864
HQ Location
Lianyungang, China
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$2,305
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$547
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$30,922