The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

JD.com

Alibaba gets most of the attention in conversations about e-commerce in China, but JD.com has been a potent No. 2. The company has become a $64 billion juggernaut, thanks to an emphasis on “high touch” relationships with its sellers and a concerted effort to reach neglected consumers in China’s rural areas and so-called lower-tier cities. Founder and CEO Richard Liu has been the driving force behind its success, but he now faces uncomfortable scrutiny; prosecutors in Minnesota are reviewing allegations that Liu raped a college student during a visit to Minneapolis in ­August. (Liu’s attorneys say he is innocent.)

Overall Score

-

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet and Direct Marketing Retail

CEO

Richard Liu

Website

http://www.jd.com

Employees

173,904

HQ Location

Beijing

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$64,043

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$-90

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$32,845

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

