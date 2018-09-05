Alibaba gets most of the attention in conversations about e-commerce in China, but JD.com has been a potent No. 2. The company has become a $64 billion juggernaut, thanks to an emphasis on “high touch” relationships with its sellers and a concerted effort to reach neglected consumers in China’s rural areas and so-called lower-tier cities. Founder and CEO Richard Liu has been the driving force behind its success, but he now faces uncomfortable scrutiny; prosecutors in Minnesota are reviewing allegations that Liu raped a college student during a visit to Minneapolis in August. (Liu’s attorneys say he is innocent.)
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Overall Score
-
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet and Direct Marketing Retail
CEO
Richard Liu
Website
Employees
173,904
HQ Location
Beijing
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$64,043
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$-90
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$32,845
