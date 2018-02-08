HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

44

Intuit

INTU

Few companies have reinvented themselves as successfully, or as often. Intuit, the maker of tax and small-­business software, has adapted and improved its product line to transition from the DOS epoch of the 1980s, through the Windows decades, and again for today’s open-platform mobile era. Its secret, revealed by Fortune in the 2017 Future 50 issue, is a “change before it’s needed” culture of continuous innovation. A pending turnover of the CEO role, from 11-year veteran Brad Smith to Sasan Goodarzi, hasn’t fazed investors: Intuit shares are up 28% for the year.

Overall Score

2.5

Sector

Technology

Industry

Software

CEO

Brad D. Smith

Website

http://www.intuit.com

Employees

8,200

HQ Location

Mountain View, Calif.

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$5,964

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$1,211

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$52,883

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended July 31, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

