Few companies have reinvented themselves as successfully, or as often. Intuit, the maker of tax and small-business software, has adapted and improved its product line to transition from the DOS epoch of the 1980s, through the Windows decades, and again for today’s open-platform mobile era. Its secret, revealed by Fortune in the 2017 Future 50 issue, is a “change before it’s needed” culture of continuous innovation. A pending turnover of the CEO role, from 11-year veteran Brad Smith to Sasan Goodarzi, hasn’t fazed investors: Intuit shares are up 28% for the year.
Overall Score
2.5
Sector
Technology
Industry
Software
CEO
Brad D. Smith
Website
Employees
8,200
HQ Location
Mountain View, Calif.
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$5,964
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$1,211
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$52,883
Must-read business news, delivered every morning.
