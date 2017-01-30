Genetic testing is having a heyday as the process of sequencing genomes becomes cheaper and more ubiquitous. Illumina has capitalized with its testing expertise. It partners with consumer-focused DNA testing services like 23andMe, and with pharma giants like Bristol-Myers Squibb who seek its help with drug development. Last year, the FDA approved Illumina’s companion diagnostic for Amgen’s Vectibix, a drug for metastatic colorectal cancer. In the past 12 months, Illumina has provided a 60% return to shareholders; over the past five years, that figure is 306%.
Overall Score
2.7
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Life Sciences Tools and Services
CEO
Francis A. deSouza
Website
Employees
6,200
HQ Location
San Diego
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$3,104
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$648
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$44,800
