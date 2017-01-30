HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

36

Illumina

ILMN

Genetic testing is having a heyday as the process of sequencing genomes becomes cheaper and more ubiquitous. Illumina has capitalized with its testing expertise. It partners with consumer-focused DNA testing services like 23andMe, and with pharma giants like Bristol-Myers Squibb who seek its help with drug development. Last year, the FDA approved Illumina’s companion diagnostic for Amgen’s Vectibix, a drug for metastatic colorectal cancer. In the past 12 months, Illumina has provided a 60% return to shareholders; over the past five years, that figure is 306%.

Overall Score

2.7

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Life Sciences Tools and Services

CEO

Francis A. deSouza

Website

http://www.illumina.com

Employees

6,200

HQ Location

San Diego

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$3,104

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$648

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$44,800

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

