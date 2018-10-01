Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

A Slew of Chinese IPOs has been good news for the operator of Hong Kong’s bourse. The exchange revamped its regulations this year to attract more companies from mainland China. Companies can now register dual-class shares in Hong Kong, allowing executives to raise money without diluting ownership—incentives that enticed big names such as Xiaomi and Meituan. Hong Kong’s “stock connect” arrangements, which open mainland China’s markets to foreign investors, are also driving growth. Revenue hit a record $1 billion in the six months through June.
Overall Score
2.4
Sector
Financials
Industry
Capital Markets
CEO
Li Xiaojia
Website
Employees
1,847
HQ Location
Central, Hong Kong
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$1,736
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$1,144
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$33,240