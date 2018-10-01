HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

A Slew of Chinese IPOs has been good news for the operator of Hong Kong’s bourse. The exchange revamped its regulations this year to attract more companies from mainland China. Companies can now register dual-class shares in Hong Kong, allowing executives to raise money without diluting ownership—incentives that enticed big names such as Xiaomi and Meituan. Hong Kong’s “stock connect” arrangements, which open mainland China’s markets to foreign investors, are also driving growth. Revenue hit a record $1 billion in the six months through June.

Overall Score

2.4

Sector

Financials

Industry

Capital Markets

CEO

Li Xiaojia

Website

http://www.hkex.com.hk

Employees

1,847

HQ Location

Central, Hong Kong

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$1,736

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$1,144

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$33,240

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.
