The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Guangzhou Automobile Group

GAC’s share price slumped a steep 42% this year as investors reacted to international trade tensions and a decline in Chinese auto demand. But growth at the state-owned Chinese automaker reaccelerated in August, and longer-term trends are promising. GAC is lining up to release new models of its Trumpchi brand. (The word means “legend” in Chinese; there’s no connection to the U.S. President.) Back home, GAC has expanded production capacity for its joint venture with Toyota, while channeling sizable R&D bets into electric vehicles and autonomous cars.

Overall Score

3.1

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Automobiles

CEO

Zeng Qinghong

Website

http://www.gagc.com.cn

Employees

86,969

HQ Location

Guangzhou, China

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$10,993

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$1,772

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$14,401

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

News about Guangzhou Automobile Group

Owning an Actual Car Is Soon Going to Seem Obsolete. Here's Why

The way we get around is about to be radically altered, experts told the Brainstorm Design conference.

Tencent and Guangzhou Auto Are Creating Internet Connected Cars

Tencent will also provide cloud services and other technical support.

