GAC’s share price slumped a steep 42% this year as investors reacted to international trade tensions and a decline in Chinese auto demand. But growth at the state-owned Chinese automaker reaccelerated in August, and longer-term trends are promising. GAC is lining up to release new models of its Trumpchi brand. (The word means “legend” in Chinese; there’s no connection to the U.S. President.) Back home, GAC has expanded production capacity for its joint venture with Toyota, while channeling sizable R&D bets into electric vehicles and autonomous cars.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Overall Score
3.1
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Automobiles
CEO
Zeng Qinghong
Website
Employees
86,969
HQ Location
Guangzhou, China
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$10,993
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$1,772
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$14,401
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Guangzhou Automobile Group
The way we get around is about to be radically altered, experts told the Brainstorm Design conference.
Tencent will also provide cloud services and other technical support.