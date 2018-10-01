HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

The Future 50

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

ullstein bild via Getty Images

30

Geely Automobile Holdings

GELYF

This year Geely became the third-ranked carmaker in China, outsold only by Volks­wagen and General Motors. Sales at the Chinese automaker, which also owns the Volvo brand, soared 30% in the first half of the year. The company is well positioned to take advantage of the sector’s shift to low-emission “new energy” vehicles, notably through its car-sharing brand, Lynk & Co, which will launch in Europe next year, and its ownership of the London EV Company. Geely is also reportedly in talks with Toyota to license that company’s hybrid engine technology.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Overall Score

2.9

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Automobiles

CEO

Gui Sheng Yue

Website

http://www.geelyauto.com.hk

Employees

47,500

HQ Location

Wanchai, Hong Kong

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$16,467

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$1,994

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$15,763

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.
29
31
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.