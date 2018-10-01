Geely Automobile Holdings

This year Geely became the third-ranked carmaker in China, outsold only by Volkswagen and General Motors. Sales at the Chinese automaker, which also owns the Volvo brand, soared 30% in the first half of the year. The company is well positioned to take advantage of the sector’s shift to low-emission “new energy” vehicles, notably through its car-sharing brand, Lynk & Co, which will launch in Europe next year, and its ownership of the London EV Company. Geely is also reportedly in talks with Toyota to license that company’s hybrid engine technology.
Overall Score
2.9
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Automobiles
CEO
Gui Sheng Yue
Website
Employees
47,500
HQ Location
Wanchai, Hong Kong
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$16,467
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$1,994
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$15,763