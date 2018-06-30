Fosun focuses its international investments on health, happiness, and wealth. Within that spectrum, its interests run the gamut from a stake in Cirque du Soleil to full ownership of an English Premier League soccer club (the Wolverhampton Wanderers). Fosun also owns package holiday operator Club Med, an entity it may soon offer in an IPO listed in Hong Kong. Profits were up 17% in the first half of 2018, capping a sixth consecutive year of earnings growth. Fosun has also committed to significant deleveraging, opening space for future expansion.
Overall Score
3.1
Sector
Financials
Industry
Industrial Conglomerates
CEO
Wang Qunbin
Website
Employees
70,000
HQ Location
Shanghai
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$14,654
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$2,177
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$13,937
News about Fosun International
The Chinese conglomerate intends to review property landmarks.
It's bidding for a stake in Atlanta-based Arbor Pharmaceuticals
A bidding war may be brewing for a minority stake in the team.
It's Guo's first deal since he briefly went 'missing' last year
Fosun shares fall heavily in Hong Kong on fears of political risk.