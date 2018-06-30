HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Chen wen wh—ImagineChina

25

Fosun International

FOSUF

Fosun focuses its international investments on health, happiness, and wealth. Within that spectrum, its interests run the gamut from a stake in Cirque du Soleil to full ownership of an English Premier League soccer club (the Wolverhampton Wanderers). Fosun also owns package holiday operator Club Med, an entity it may soon offer in an IPO listed in Hong Kong. Profits were up 17% in the first half of 2018, capping a sixth consecutive year of earnings growth. Fosun has also committed to significant deleveraging, opening space for future expansion.

Overall Score

3.1

Sector

Financials

Industry

Industrial Conglomerates

CEO

Wang Qunbin

Website

http://www.fosun.com

Employees

70,000

HQ Location

Shanghai

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$14,654

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$2,177

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$13,937

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

